Photo Flash: Santino Fontana, James Monroe Iglehart, and More Star in GTG's PYGMALION

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, Artistic Director)'s 13th Season of Project Shaw continued on February 19th with Pygmalion, one of Shaw's most beloved plays, the basis for the musical, My Fair Lady (returning to Broadway later this season!). Artistic Director David Staller directed.

The cast included Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana (Act One, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella - Tony Award Nomination, Sons of the Prophet. Brighton Beach Memoirs - Drama Desk Award, Billy Elliot, Sunday In the Park with George), Bill Army (Act One), Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Dan Domingues (The Undertaking - Civilians, The Cherry Orchard - Atlantic Theater), Midori Francis (The Wolves - Obie, Drama Desk Awards), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin - Tony Award), Peter Francis James (Present Laughter, Stuff Happens - Drama Desk Award), Patti Perkins (The Dead), Susannah Perkins (The Rape of the Sabine Women, The Wolves - Obie, Drama Desk Awards), and Jennifer Van Dyck (Dancing at Lughnasa, Two Shakespearean Actors, "The Blacklist"). Fontana replaces the previously announced Max Gordon Moore who has stepped aside due to a scheduling conflict.

Henry Higgins (Fontana), professor of phonetics, makes a wager that he can train a bedraggled Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, to pass for a duchess at an ambassador's garden party by teaching her to assume a veneer of gentility; the most important element of which, he believes, is impeccable speech. The play is a sharp lampoon of the rigid British class system of the day and a commentary on women's independence. Written by Bernard Shaw in 1914.

Now celebrating its 13th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who most inspired Shaw to begin his playwriting career, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker -- while continuing its new play development and educational programs. For those interested in lively off-site discourses, each Project Shaw event is followed by a talk-back with cast members. GTG's David Staller and Stephen Brown-Fried are also hosting a monthly Shaw Club discussion group.

Photos Courtesy of David Staller

Related Articles