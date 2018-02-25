Social: Go Behind The Scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway on BWW's Instagram

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway today on our Instagram!

Follow along as Vasthy Mompoint takes over our account on opening night!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

Vasthy Mompoint is excited to join the company of SpongeBob SquarePants. She may or may not be a super fan (She is). Original Broadway Credits include: Good Vibrations, Hot Feet , Mary Poppins, Ghost, Soul Doctor and Rocky.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

SpongeBob SquarePants is a musical production with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography byChristopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau,

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs byYolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips,Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny andAndy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

