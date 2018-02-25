Video Flashback: Take Only Just a Moment with HELLO, DOLLY!'s New Star, Santino Fontana

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana, "one of the most promising young actors to emerge in the New York Theater in recent years" (The New York Times), will step into the role of Cornelius Hackl in the most successful and beloved Broadway production of the year, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly!.

Fontana, filling in for Gavin Creel, who won a 2017 Tony Award for the role, joins the company for a limited time beginning Tuesday, March 13. Creel will be out of the show during this time as he recovers from back surgery.

Not a fan'a Fontana yet? Take a closer look at some of his greatest performances yet below!

Santino made his Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Sunday in the Park with George. He went on to earn roles in the Broadway productions of Billy Elliot, Brighton Beach Memoirs, A View From the Bridge, and The Importance of Being Earnest. He then received a Tony Award nomination for his role as Prince Charming in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella opposite Laura Osnes.

Following his run as Prince Topher, Santino went on to play Moss Hart in Lincoln Center Theatre's production of Act One. Santino went on to voice Prince Hans in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen.

On television, he plays David Saperstein, opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, in NBC's drama series "Shades of Blue" and has made guest appearances on "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," "Brain Dead," "Royal Pains" and Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle." Santino also played Greg on the CW's critically acclaimed musical comedy series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Most recently, he starred in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and 1776, as part of the New York City Center Encores! series.

He will next appear on Broadway, starring in the title role of the new musical, Tootsie, with a score by David Yazbek.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, winner of four 2017 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, remains one of the most coveted tickets of the year, with audiences rushing to see the "historic event" (Rolling Stone) that has left "tears on the cheeks of critics" (The Washington Post). This production's history-making run broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, holds the record for the largest pre-performance advance sales in Broadway history, broke the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles