Brief 2/12: THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reunion Concert, and More!

1) Broadway Star Jan Maxwell Dies at 61

by BWW News Desk - February 11, 2018

According to multiple reports on social media by both friends and former castmates, Broadway star Jan Maxwell has passed away at 61 years of age after a battle with cancer.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: HEY, LOOK ME OVER! from Encores!, a Fun Sampler of Musical Scenes and Songs

by Michael Dale - February 11, 2018

When the subject of New York City Center Encores! comes up among musical theatre enthusiasts, the conversation almost invariably steers to what shows they should be presenting in their series of concerts. Although several of their productions, like the mega-hit revival of CHICAGO, have transferred, a night out at Encores! is, to many, most satisfying when they revive shows that, although significant in one way or another, are unlikely to find themselves back on Broadway.. (more...)

3) Everything Tomorrow Is Thoroughly Modern- Relive the Magic of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLE!

by BWW News Desk - February 11, 2018

It's been almost sixteen years since the cherished musical introduced one of our now most-cherished stars, and almost fourteen years since the show concluded its 903-performance run at the Marquis Theatre. Since then its cast and creative team have moved on to create some of Broadway's most beloved characters, scores, and theatrical experiences. Before the gang gets back together tomorrow, turn the corner down memory lane to 2002, when Broadway got a thoroughly modern makeover.. (more...)

4) SAG-AFTRA Releases Code Of Conduct On Sexual Harassment

by BWW News Desk - February 11, 2018

SAG-AFTRA has released a Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment today as part of its program to protect its members and to confront harassment and advance equity in the workplace.. (more...)

5) Broadway at the Cabaret: John Lloyd Young, The Skivvies & More This Week!

by BWW News Desk - February 11, 2018

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Sutton Foster and original cast members of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE reunite for a concert tonight at The Minskoff Theatre!

-Jenn Colella, Rachel Bay Jones, Rebecca Luker, BD Wong and more join Skip Kennon for We'll Do It Again: The Songs of Skip Kennon at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Frank Vignola appears live at Iridium tonight!

-Leanne Borghesi's comedic theatrical cabaret MOOD SWINGS begins its extension at The Triad tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Scott Pask and Sarah Laux Bring THE BAND'S VISIT from page to stage in new edition of Broadway By Design!

What we're watching: John Legend appeared in two all new promos for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT!

Social Butterfly: The cast of WAITRESS bid farewell to Jason Mraz last night!

Happy Trails, @jason_mraz! Bidding you farewell the best way we know how... a Doctor Mraz Sing-A-Long. pic.twitter.com/orqTs2X1q9 - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) February 12, 2018

