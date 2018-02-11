Everything Tomorrow Is Thoroughly Modern- Relive the Magic of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLE!

Beat the drum! As previously announced, there will be a 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The concert will star two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts. The event will take place tomorrow night, February 12 at 7:30 pm at The Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street.)

It's been almost sixteen years since the cherished musical introduced one of our now most-cherished stars, and almost fourteen years since the show concluded its 903-performance run at the Marquis Theatre. Since then its cast and creative team have moved on to create some of Broadway's most beloved characters, scores, and theatrical experiences.

Before the gang gets back together tomorrow, turn the corner down memory lane to 2002, when Broadway got a thoroughly modern makeover.

With a book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan, music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Dick Scanlan, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002-2003 season's most celebrated show, nominated for 12 Tony Awards® and winning six, including Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Foster), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Harriet Harris), Best Costume Design (Martin Pakledinaz), Best Choreography (Rob Ashford) and Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman and Ralph Burns).

For tickets ($100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $1,500) visit www.actorsfund.org/Millie or call 212.221.7300 ext. 133.





