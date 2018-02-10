Up on the Marquee: SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will open at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th Street on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28, 2018. Check out photos of the marquee below!

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era, and the supreme queen for every diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby;" "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Summer, featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others, will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

Playing the musical icon Donna Summer will be Tony Award winner LaChanze ( Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever(Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

SUMMER is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



