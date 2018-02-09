VIDEO: Sutton Foster Rehearses 'Not for the Life of Me' for Monday's MILLIE Reunion!

As previously announced, there will be a 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The concert will star two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts. The event will take place on Monday, February 12 at 7:30 pm at The Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street.)

Joining Foster, Creel and Harris, the benefit concert will co-star many original cast members including Marc Kudisch, Francis Jue, Megan McGinnis, Anne Nathan, Sheryl LeeRalph. Original award-winning creative team members Michael Mayer (director), Rob Ashford (choreographer) and Michael Rafter (musical director) will helm the evening.

For tickets ($100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $1,500) visit www.actorsfund.org/Millie or call 212.221.7300 ext. 133. For Sponsorship opportunities, contact Douglas Ramirez at 917.281.5921or dramirez@actorsfund.org.

Below, watch as Foster returns to the rehearsal room to sing "Not for the Life of Me."





