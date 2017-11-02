Jenn Colella, Rachel Bay Jones, Rebecca Luker, BD Wong and More to Join Skip Kennon at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Skip Kennon & Friends in We'll Do It Again: The Songs of Skip Kennon on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 9:30pm.

Skip Kennon and his fabulous group of theater performers & friends are excited to bring to Feinstein's/54 Below their celebration of Skip's theater & film songs spanning his work for Disney to his songs from musicals that have been produced from New York to California.

Directed by Evan Pappas and Produced Julie Miller, We'll Do It Again features Skip at the piano, with Skip's Broadway, theater and film friends belting out an evening of Skip's songs from Time and Again, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame Part II, The Last Starfighter, Herringbone, Don Juan DeMarco, Plaisir d'Amour, Viva Max!, and Skip's work with collaborators ranging from Ellen Fitzhugh and Amanda Green to Terrence McNally and Jack Viertel.

We'll Do It Again will feature performances by all-star cast of Broadway's favorite performers who are scheduled to appear, including: Jenn Colella (Tony Award nominee for Come From Away; If/Then), Chuck Cooper (Tony Award winner for The Life; The Prince of Broadway), Rachel Bay Jones (Tony Award winner for Dear Evan Hansen; Pippin), Rebecca Luker (Tony Award nominee for Mary Poppins, The Music Man, and Show Boat), Howard McGillin (Tony Award nominee for Anything Goes and The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George, Parade), Cass Morgan (The Bridges of Madison County, Memphis), Nancy Opel (Tony Award nominee for Urinetown; Beautiful), William Parry (Groundhog Day; Road Show), Charlie Pollock (Violet, 9 to 5), Leenya Rideout (War Horse, Company), Scott Robertson (Living on Love, Cabaret), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act), Maureen Silliman (I Remember Mama, Shenandoah), BD Wong (Tony Award winner for M. Butterfly; Pacific Overtures). And enhancing the evening with their vocal support will be Jane Smulyan, Gregg Kapuscinski, and John Zupan. Also featuring Bill Hayes on percussion.

Skip Kennon & Friends in We'll Do It Again: The Songs of Skip Kennon plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Skip Kennon wrote the music for Herringbone (Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival, La Jolla, McCarter, Prince), Don Juan DeMarco (Seattle Rep), and the one-act Afternoon Tea (59E59 in 2007; INTAR with E. Harris & Amy Madigan). He wrote both music & lyrics for Blanco (Goodspeed, NAMT), Time & Again (Manhattan Theatre Club, Old Globe, O'Neill), The Last Starfighter (Storm Theatre, Theatre at St. Clements, workshop at Seattle's Village Theatre), Feathertop (WPA, PA Stage). and the one-act Plaisir d'Amour (book by Terrence McNally, 59E59 in 2008). Skip is currently writing music & lyrics for the new musical Viva Max!, based on the novel of the same name by Jim Lehrer. For film and video, Skip wrote the songs in Friends & Family (Regent Entertainment) and Disney's DVD Premiere award-winning sequel Hunchback of Notre Dame Part II. Skip moderated the first year of the BMI-Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop for 20 years (overseeing the whole program for ten years), and taught at The Neighborhood Playhouse for ten years. Herringbone was named in the Top 10 cast albums of 2014 by Sound Advice at Talkin' Broadway.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Related Articles