Broadway at the Cabaret: John Lloyd Young, The Skivvies & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, February 11-17, 2018. Come hear the music play!

David Yazbeck

February 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How you know him: The Band's Visit, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty

David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest, The Band's Visit actor George Abud (The Visit, Allegro) Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge". Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new and upcoming. Guesting this month is George Abud, whom Yazbek calls "The Band's Visit's secret-weapon." A wonderful actor/singer who is also a world-class instrumentalist on both violin and oud, George captivates Broadway audiences nightly in the role of Camal.

Kooman & Dimond: The Crowd Goes Mild

February 12 at Birdland- BUY TICKETS!

Michael Kooman (music) and Christopher Dimond (book & lyrics) received the 2013 Fred Ebb Award, a 2010 Jonathan Larson Grant, and are the first recipients of the Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and the Samuel French Next Step Award. Between them, they have received the Burton Lane Award, the Harold Adamson Award, the KC/ACTF Musical Theatre Award, a NYFA Fellowship, and numerous ASCAP Plus awards.Their most recent musical, ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, debuted to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe this fall. They also currently serve as songwriters for VAMPIRINA, an animated musical TV series airing on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior which has reached over 49 million viewers in 115 countries.

John Lloyd Young: Heart to Heart

February 13 - 24 at Cafe Carlyle- BUY TICKETS!

How you know him: Jersey Boys

Having won critical praise for his previous residencies, Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, Heart to Heart. Stephen Holden of The New York Times has written that Young "has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere."

Lillias White

February 14 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

How you know her: Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago

Tony Award Winner Lillias White returns one year after she performed the grand-opening of The Green Room 42 for a Valentine's Day to remember.

The Skivvies: Hit Singles

February 15 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

The infamous Skivvies team up for their Green Room 42 return by popular demand in "Hit Singles." Known for their hit duo act that has toured the country stripping down music with Broadway guests, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearly are at the forefront of the cabaret industry. With love songs and breakup ballads, The Skivvies will deliver a celebration of singles, on Feb 15th (National Single Appreciation Day.) Don't cry at home without a Valentine -- Eat free chocolate and celebrate the badass that you are! Special Guests Include: Kate Baldwin, Will Swenson, Alex Newell, Evan Todd and more!

