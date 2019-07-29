The Green Room 42, Brian Calì presents Harmony POP! on August, 5th at 9:30pm. Join some of the best in the Broadway Community for an evening of Harmony. Jake Odmark is back at it. This time, taking your favorite POP melodies and reimagining them through his epic harmonies.

Harmony POP! features Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix, Jessica Vosk, Caroline Bowman, John Riddle, J Harrison Ghee, Jelani Remy, Vishal Vaidya, Alex Finke, Brian Golub, Mike Harrison, Blaine Krauss, Kristen Faith Oei, Lexi Rabadi, Mia Gentile, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Max Clayton, Nasia Thomas, Laurissa "Lala" Romain, Angela Birchett, Mallory Bechtel, Conor Ryan , Samantha Massell, Aaron Lavigne, Jenna Rubai, Victoria Huston-Elem, and Gabriel Violett. Special guest: Stiletta A Cappella. Vocal Arrangements by Jake Odmark, with Musical Direction by Cynthia Meng.

Harmony POP! plays The Green Room 42 at the Yotel(570 10th Ave, NYC, NY). Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com or by calling 646-707-2990.

Jake has been a musical arranger and choral clinician for over 15 years. He has arranged choral and a cappella music for high schools, colleges, and professional groups all over the country. He is currently in PRETTY WOMAN, THE MUSICAL!





