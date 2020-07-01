Breaking: TAKE ME OUT Revival Will Arrive on Broadway in Spring 2021

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Second Stage Theater's planned production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, which had been postponed due to the current Broadway suspension, will come to Broadway next year with performances beginning the week of March 22, 2021 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Opening night is set for Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Take Me Out will star Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams with Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks and is directed by Scott Ellis. The production had been scheduled to begin previews on April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020.

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Fitz Patton, and casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Photo Credit: Catherine Wessel

