Breaking News: WAITRESS to End Broadway Run in January

The Jessie Nelson and Sara Bareilles musical will wrap up after nearly four years on Broadway.

On Tuesday, BroadwayWorld learned that WAITRESS will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. When the show says goodbye to Broadway, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances.

Featuring a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles Waitress began performances on Broadway on March 25, 2016, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show recouped its $12 million investment, making Waitress and HAMILTON the only two new musicals from the 2015-16 Broadway season still running that turned a profit.

At the end of June 2019, WAITRESS became the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. In addition to the Broadway production, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour, and is planning to open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie."

When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Alison Luff will join the production as Jenna on July 21, and Todrick Hall and Colleen Ballinger will enter the diner on August 20th.





