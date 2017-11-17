Breaking: Matthew Morrison, Adrienne Warren & More Join DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that Matthew Morrison "Joe Hardy," Stephen Bogardus "Joe Boyd," Annie Golden "Doris," Julie Halston "Sister" and Adrienne Warren "Gloria Thorpe" have joined the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees, the Tony award-winning musical comedy by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The evening will bring these beloved stars of stage and screen back to the Broadway stage for one night only with Whoopi Goldberg as "Applegate," Maggie Gyllenhaal as "Lola," Danny Burstein as "Van Buren" and Victoria Clark as "Meg Boyd."

Roundabout's Associate Artist Kathleen Marshall will direct this one-night only special event. Roundabout welcomes back Kathleen following her Tony Award winning work directing and choregraphing Anything Goes and prior to that, her Tony- winning choreography for another Adler and Ross musical comedy - The Pajama Game (Tony Award, Best Revival). Ms. Gyllenhaal returns following her acclaimed Broadway debut in The Real Thing, Matthew Morrison was last at Roundabout in A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Danny Burstein returns following his Tony nominated performance in Cabaret and before that Talley's Folly, Victoria Clark returns following her starring role in The Marriage of Bette and Boo, Annie Golden returns after the Tony-nominated musical Violet and Julie Halston was last with Roundabout for Anything Goes and On the Twentieth Century. Roundabout is thrilled to welcome legendary Ms. Goldberg and Adrienne Warren into the family of Roundabout artists.

The Benefit Concert Reading will take place on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those "Damn Yankees." Featuring the classical musical theatre standards, "Heart," "Two Lost Souls" and "Whatever Lola Wants", follow Joe in his quest to save his team...and his soul.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees support Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

VIP, Benefactor and Producer tickets include admission to an exclusive cast party following the performance. Additional cast members and creative team will be announced soon. Generous underwriting support is provided by Roxanne and Scott Bok, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, and Diane and Tom Tuft. Damn Yankees is sponsored by Google. Golden Ram Imports is the wine sponsor for the evening.





Related Articles