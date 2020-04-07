Breaking: MTC Postpones HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Until 2020-21 Season
BroadwayWorld has just learned that MTC will postpone the Broadway premiere of How I Learned to Drive, which was originally set to open on April 22, 2020. MTC is finalizing plans to mount the production in the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive was set to reunite the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life.
"It's pretty bottomless- this part," says Parker. "There were so many parts of it that I never felt like I cracked. I needed some more years behind me and some more maturity. I've been doing theatre now for 35 years and I think it took me 35 years to get this certain extra something that I think I'll be able to use for this part specifically."
