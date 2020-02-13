Breaking: Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Will Be WICKED's New Elphaba & Fiyero

The duo joins the Broadway cast later this month.

The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this month. Beginning Tuesday, February 25, Lindsay Pearce will assume the role of Elphaba and Sam Gravitte will assume the role of Fiyero.

They join a cast which currently includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond, and Shoba Narayan as Nessarose. Hannah Corneau (Elphaba) and Jake Boyd (Fiyero) will play their final performances on Sunday, February 23.

Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba) will make her Broadway debut with this production. Her regional credits include American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Bare: A Pop Opera (Broadway World's Best Leading Actress in a musical), Romeo & Juliet, The Last 5 Years, For The Record: BAZ. Lindsay's TV and film credits include "The Glee Project," "Glee," "Recovery Road," "Grey's Anatomy," and Sony Picture's The Wedding Ringer. @lindsayheatherpearce

Sam Gravitte (Fiyero) has previously appeared on Broadway in the ensemble of Wicked. His regional/touring credits include Almost Famous (OC, Old Globe), Joseph... Dreamcoat (ACT), Wicked. Sam has a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University. @samgravitte

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Currently celebrating its 16th year on Broadway, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.





