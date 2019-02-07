Breaking: Full Cast Revealed for BEETLEJUICE on Broadway; Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure & More Will Return!

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade.

They're back from the grave! BroadwayWorld is excited to reveal that the Broadway transfer of Beetlejuice will welcome back original members of the company including Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.

They are joined by Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in the cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

BroadwayWorld checked in with returning stars Rob McLure and Kerry Butler as they prepare to kick off rehearsals for the big Broadway run.

"This is perhaps the funniest group of people I have ever shared a room with," says McLure. "We just laugh. All. Day. The amount of dark wit is really amazing."

"I love our team," Butler says, thrilled to bring BEETLEJUICE to the New York stage. "To see the show come to fruition and be on Broadway now is really exciting."

BEETLEJUICE will begin Broadway performances Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), with an opening night of Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Winter Garden Theater Box Office will open for ticket sales on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six- time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, production stage manager Matthew Dicarlo, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.

BEETLEJUICE is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Ben Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music INC., and ZenDog Productions in association with DeRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergere, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, NETworks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Iris Smith and Triptyk Studios.



Tickets for Beetlejuice range from $79 - $179 and are available at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) or the Winter Garden Theatre box office. The playing schedule is: Monday - Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Saturday at 2pm. Please note there will be no performance Friday, March 29, or Saturday, March 30 at 2pm. There will be an added performance Wednesday, April 24 at 2pm. Beginning April 29, the playing schedule is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

BEETLEJUICE had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., where it played from Sunday, October 14, 2018, through Sunday, November 18, 2018.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

