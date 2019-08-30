Breaking: COMPANY Will Open On Broadway This Spring Starring Lenk, LuPone

BroadwayWorld has learned that COMPANY will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday.

The "company" will be led by Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, and will featured Patti LuPone reprising her role as Joanne. Further casting for the Broadway production has yet to be announced.

The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version currently running in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

What did critics think of COMPANY in London? Read the reviews here!

The London creative team will head the Broadway production including director Marianne Elliott, choreographer Liam Steel, designer, musical supervisor and conductor Joel Fram, designer, Bunny Christie, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Ian Dickinson (for Autograph Sound), illusions designer Chris Fisher, orchestrator David Cullen, and dance arranger Sam Davis.





