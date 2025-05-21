Bonhams to Offer THE WIZARD OF OZ Ruby Slippers Replica in Stage & Stadium Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, Bonhams will offer an exact replica pair of 'Ruby Slippers,' modeled after the iconic shoes worn by Judy Garland as 'Dorothy' in the classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz, in its upcoming Stage & Stadium Legends online sale. The sale will run from June 6-16.

The replica shoes were created by Western Costume Company, who made the original Ruby Slippers for The Wizard of Oz.

The replica shoes were made in 1989 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the film's release. The current price is set between $30,000-$50,000. Learn more and see how to bid on the shoes HERE!