Bob Dylan Center Partners with New York University on 'How Many Roads' Exhibit

The Bob Dylan Center and New York University have announced The Gallatin Galleries as the destination for a special adaptation of the center’s exhibition, “How Many Roads: Bob Dylan and his Changing Times, 1961–1964.”

The exhibit, which opens August 25 and runs through October 15, traces key moments from Bob Dylan’s early career and follows his rapid rise from an unknown performer to one of the most influential songwriters of his generation—a dynamic period spanning his first three albums. Further details are available here.

The exhibit will be anchored by Bob Dylan Center-produced documentary films, which tell the story of the vibrant Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s, with never-before-seen interviews with Suze Rotolo, Allen Ginsberg, Dave Van Ronk, John Cohen, Izzy Young, Bruce Langhorne and Mark Spoelstra; the stories behind “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Death of Emmett Till”; an investigation into the events in Mississippi that inspired “Oxford Town” and “Only a Pawn in Their Game”; and the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom of Aug. 28, 1963.

“The exhibit centers on Dylan’s music as a lens through which to view some of the most defining events of the 20th century,” said Mark Davidson, curator of the exhibit, co-editor of “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine” and senior director of archives and exhibitions at American Song Archives, the organization that operates both the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center. “The early ’60s were a time of rapid change for America, and Dylan paced alongside, documenting—this exhibit shows you how.”

“Greenwich Village is where Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan,” says Steve Higgins, managing director of American Song Archives. “There could not be a more perfect venue for the first Bob Dylan Center installation outside of Tulsa.”

“One of the many joys of developing our NYU presence in Tulsa—an incredibly rich city for the study of American popular music—has been the opportunity to cultivate a deep relationship with the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center. Several of our students have already benefited from transformational internships in the archives of both organizations, and now we are thrilled to bring the Dylan Center's first-ever traveling exhibition to our Washington Square campus,” said NYU President Linda G. Mills.

The Gallatin Galleries (located at 1 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10003) are free and open to the public during operating hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Bob Dylan Center

The Bob Dylan Center explores the music and artistry of the Nobel Prize–winning singer-songwriter as a catalyst for personal expression and cultural change. As the primary public venue for the Bob Dylan Archive® collection, the center curates and exhibits a priceless collection of more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan’s career, including handwritten manuscripts, notebooks and correspondence; films, videos, photographs and artwork; memorabilia and ephemera; personal documents and effects; unreleased studio and concert recordings; musical instruments and many other elements. The center presents a full roster of public programs including concerts, film screenings and author talks.

Since opening in May 2022, the Bob Dylan Center has welcomed visitors from all 50 states and 40 countries. The center has garnered numerous design awards and accolades from publications including the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Variety, Uncut and Mojo.

About New York University

Founded in 1831, New York University is one of the world’s foremost research universities and is a member of the selective Association of American Universities. NYU has degree-granting university campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai and has 13 other global academic sites, including Tulsa, London, Paris, Florence, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, and Accra. Through its numerous schools and colleges, NYU is a leader in conducting research and providing education in the arts and sciences, law, medicine, business, dentistry, engineering, education, nursing, the cinematic and performing arts, music and studio arts, public administration, social work, public health, and professional studies, among other areas.

Photo Courtesy of American Song Archives