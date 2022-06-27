Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Slots Still Available For Summer Private Lessons

Bloomingdale School of Music is offering a diverse set of in-person and virtual private music lessons with flexible package options, as well as early childhood classes for summer 2022.

Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for over 20 instruments and for students at all skill levels, as well as virtual options.

From the Summer Voyagers program for young students beginning their musical journeys, to Strings and Piano Intensives for developing musicians, to the Guitar Week and Adult Guitar Weekend, Bloomingdale is offering unique programs for all age groups. To register and learn more, visit bsmny.org/classes/summer-2022.

All Bloomingdale School of Music students are invited to participate in the Summer Sharing Hour, an informal student recital to showcase students' great work on July 27, 2022, followed by a summer BBQ for students, their family, and friends. This event is free and open to the public.

Private Lessons

Private lessons offer personalized attention and curriculum. Students are matched with an instructor based on skill, schedule, and preferred learning style. Both in-person and virtual lesson options are available for a wide selection of instruments, including: bass guitar, bassoon, cello, clarinet, double bass, flute, French horn, guitar, oboe, percussion, piano, recorder, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, ukulele, viola, violin, and voice. Classes for technical skills are also available for many topics, including composition, Dalcroze, sightseeing, and music theory.

This summer, select from flexible private lesson packages that fit a wide range of scheduling needs. Students can register for lesson packages for four or more lessons, which can be flexibly scheduled directly with the instructor during the summer semester. Both in-person and virtual lesson options are available.

There are still spots available for the following summer courses:

Bloomingdale Summer Voyagers (Ages 6-12)

July 18-22, 2022; 9am-3pm

Tuition: $700

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-voyagers/

An exciting week of musical exploration! This full-day drop-off program developed particularly for young students beginning their musical journeys will feature instrument discovery, piano class, music & movement, opportunities for collaboration with our instrumental intensives, and much more! This program is an action-packed introduction to diverse musical concepts that will lay the groundwork for a variety of future study.

Adult Guitar Weekend (Ages 18+)

July 16-17, 2022; 10am-2:30pm

Tuition: $450

bsmny.org/class/adults/summer-guitar-weekend/

Geared specifically toward adult players, this jam-packed, in-person weekend is a unique performance-focused learning experience that will feature technique classes, workshops, master classes, and opportunities to play in an ensemble with other guitarists. Participants will additionally be invited to attend a guitar faculty concert and participate in three preceding evenings online that will include a workshop, master class, and asynchronous learning in preparation for the weekend.

Early Childhood Summer Classes

July 11 - August 8, 2022

bsmny.org/classes/classes-for-early-childhood

Bloomingdale is the perfect place this summer for younger children (3 months to 6 years) to hone in on their musical skills. Experienced instructors lead age-appropriate activities that introduce basic musical concepts through fun and interactive classes. Parents and caregivers can participate through Mommy and Me class options. This summer, NEW class options include Preschool Sing and Play Along, Baby's Sing and Play Along, Preschool Musical Mornings, and Toddlers Musical Mornings.

Summer Strings Intensive (Ages 8-18)

July 18-22, 2022; 9am-3pm

Tuition: $700

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-strings-intensive/

The Summer Strings Intensive is an immersive program offering advanced bowed strings students the opportunity to participate in a collaborative and performance-focused learning experience. Participants will explore a broad range of techniques and repertoire alongside their peers through a daily regimen of interactive workshops, technique classes, string orchestra and chamber rehearsals, guided practice, private lessons, and master classes. The week will feature evening concerts by Bloomingdale faculty, and will culminate in a student concert open to all participants. Participants must have a minimum of one year of experience on their instrument. The program is in-person with additional evening faculty and student concerts with optional online streaming.

Summer Guitar Week (Ages 10-18)

July 11-15, 2022; 9am-3pm

Tuition: $700

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-guitar-week/

Bloomingdale's Summer Guitar Week returns for a third year of a performance-focused learning experience, with a diverse program of workshops, technique classes, ensembles, music & movement activities, master classes, and faculty & student concerts. Participants must have a minimum of one year of experience on their instrument. The program is in-person with additional evening faculty and student concerts with optional online streaming.

Meet the Instruments Mini Camp (Ages 4-5)

August 15-18, 2022; 9am-12pm

Tuition: $400

bsmny.org/class/children/meet-the-instrument-mini-camp

A week of instrumental discovery! This program introduces children to various instruments including the piano, violin, and more from faculty artists specializing in each instrument.

Summer Piano Intensive (Ages 8-18)

July 18-22, 2022; 9am-3pm

Tuition: $700

bsmny.org/class/children/summer-piano-intensive/

Keep your piano skills sharp over the summer at this week-long intensive for developing pianists with prior experience. In this action-packed week, participants will explore a broad range of techniques and repertoire alongside their peers through a daily regimen of interactive workshops, guided and collaborative practice, music theory, private lessons, and master classes. The symposium will feature a concert by Bloomingdale faculty, and will culminate in a student concert open to all participants. Participants must have a minimum of one year of experience on their instrument. The intensive will be led by BSM's piano faculty, with appearances by special guests.

Fall registration is also now available online at bsmny.org/classes/fall-2022/.

The Bloomingdale School of Music's mission is to provide access to music education to all, including those who could not otherwise afford it. That's why need-based financial aid is offered each semester. Many students receive a substantial reduction in costs. The deadline to apply for fall aid is August 15, 2022. To apply, visit bsmny.org/music-programs/financial-aid/.