Birdland Announces August 2019 Schedule

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

September 1 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Duke Ellington Center Big Band

Birdland is proud to present The Duke Ellington Center Big Band: Sacred Sunday, the gospel According to Ellington with music from the Sacred Concert, My People and more.

All tickets $30-60, $10 food/drink minimum

September 1 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Natasha: A Tribute to Women Who Rock at the Birdland Theater

Natasha Nemergut has been the frontwoman of multiple rock groups over the span of fifteen years, performing both covers and original material. She will perform a tribute to women who rock with Vinny Valentino (guitar) and Michael O'Brien (bass).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 2 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Clint Holmes "Swing Street Broadway"

Entertainer Clint Holmes brings "Swing Street Broadway" to Birdland with the Christian Tamburr Trio. They will perform materials from Porgy & Bess, West Side Story, Annie, Willie Wonka and Hamilton.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 2 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Vitaly Golovnev at the Birdland Theater

Vitaly Golovnev is Russian trumpeter who has been active leading and composing for his own group since they formed in 2005.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 3 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Charlie Romo "Carrying the Torch" at the Birdland Theater

Charlie Romo is a classically-trained vocalist with a unique interpretation of jazz standards and the Great American Songbook. Inspired by his favorite interpreters of classic American popular songs (Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Vic Damone, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Judy Garland, Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Bublé, etc.)-Romo's goal is to "carry the torch" of timeless music by reviving it in his own dynamic and refreshing way. This performance is sure to be special, as Romo makes his Birdland debut with his all-star band for a one-night only show filled with timeless music for what is sure to be a memorable evening.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Liebman, Copland, Alessi Quintet Featuring Drew Gress and Joey Baron

For the first time anywhere, Birdland presents all five well known contemporary jazz masters onstage together: David Liebman, Marc Copland, Ralph Alessi, Drew Gress and Joey Baron. Grounded in the jazz tradition, they are also committed to stretching the boundaries of the possible.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 4 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Augie Haas at the Birdland Theater

Augie Haas is a professional trumpeter, composer and teacher. As one of the most in-demand trumpet players in New York, Augie has worked with artists including Harry Connick, Jr., The Maria Schneider Orchestra, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project, Birdland Big Band, various Broadway shows, and The Radio City Orchestra. Augie is currently a regular member of the orchestra for Aladdin on Broadway.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 5 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Erena Terakubo & Nana Quintet

Erena Terakubo was born in Sapporo, Japan. She began playing the alto saxophone at the age of nine. Terakubo played the saxophone influenced by artists such as Charlie Parker, Cannonball Adderley, and Sonny Stitt.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 5-7 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Troy Roberts "Days Like These" at the Birdland Theater

Birdland is proud to welcome saxophonist and composer Troy Roberts to the Stage! He will be joined by Pat Bianchi (organ, September 5 & 7), Brian Charette (organ, September 6) and Rudy Royston (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Brian Newman & The New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra

Brian Newman teams up with the New Alchemy Jazz Orchestra for an evening of big band sounds with some of best musicians New York City offers. Performing originals, jazz standards and classics from the Great American Songbook, this 18-piece band will take you for a ride through an eclectic mix of composers and sounds from the past and present and future of jazz music.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 8 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Senri Oe Trio with Ari Hoenig and Matt Clohesy at the Birdland Theater

A New York resident for the past decade, Senri Oe is making a name for himself as an innovative, engaged and highly creative member of the jazz community. Though he has proved his skill as a songwriter, pianist, singer and more, he prefers to describe himself simply as a jazz musician who loves to write music as well as perform on piano. Ari Hoenig is a jazz drummer known for his unusual and intense approach to drumming emphasizing complex rhythms in direct harmony with other group members. Matt Clohesy, Australian bassist, has gained much recognition as an acoustic and electric bassist worldwide.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 9 (Monday) at 7:00PM

John Davidson

By popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series is thrilled to present the return of John Davidson in concert. Fresh from his starring roles in Finding Neverland and Wicked, John returns to his passion - Troubadour. John delivers an energetic evening of humor, inspiration, and songs both old and new.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 9 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Ted Rosenthal Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Ted Rosenthal trio plays an eclectic mix of Ted's innovative arrangements of jazz and Great American Songbook standards, reimaginings of classical themes into jazz, and Ted's original compositions, including music from his jazz opera, "Dear Erich."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 10 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

America's Sweethearts at the Birdland Theater

America's Sweethearts charms audiences of all ages while navigating their way through a variety of trios, duets, and solo features...all with a slice of old-fashioned fun!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 10-14 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Mike Stern/Bill Evans Band With Tom Kennedy and Steve Smith

To a generation of contemporary jazz guitar aficionados, Mike Stern is regarded as one of the true guitar greats of his generation. Saxophone legend Bill Evans wrote, produced and recorded "Soulgrass" in 2005, garnering a Grammy nod in the process. Tom Kennedy is an accomplished touring and studio musician who ranks as one of the top acoustic and electric bass players in the world. Steve Smith's drumming, while always decidedly modern, can best be described as a style that embodies the history of U.S. music.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 11 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Manuel Valera Quartet: Tribute to Ernesto Lecuona at the Birdland Theater

The Manuel Valera Quartet will be paying tribute to composer Ernesto Lecuona. Born and raised in Havana, Grammy nominated pianist and composer Manuel Valera has become well known in the modern jazz scene, garnering national reviews and lending his talents as a pianist and composer to notable artists.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 12 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

The Charles Blenzig Quartet

Charles Blenzig is a pianist, composer, arranger, and percussionist who slips effortlessly among musical styles while retaining his own distinct sound. Hard-driving bop, electronic funk, lean straight ahead jazz, lush orchestral arrangements, pensive solo piano: all bear his innovative signature.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 12-14 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

The Larry Fuller Trio Presents: OVERJOYED at the Birdland Theater

Join Larry Fuller and his Trio to celebrate the release of Fuller's new album, "OVERJOYED". This instant chart-topper features a variety of swinging pieces - from Wes Montgomery to Stevie Wonder, George Gershwin to Oscar Peterson.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Swingaroos "Music of the Night" Album Release

NYC's swing sextet celebrates the release of their sophomore album, "Music of the Night". With 1940's-style arrangements and a splash of technicolor, The Swingaroos lend a spirited voice to the most-cherished songs and personalities of the Broadway stage. From the opening curtain to the "eleven o'clock" number, Music of the Night overflows with hits by the Gershwins, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Kander & Ebb & more. Featuring "sizzling", award-winning vocals by Kim Hawkey and Broadway-worthy arrangements from Assaf Gleizner.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

"Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green" at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning vocalist Jeff Harnar makes his Birdland Theater debut with a Special 30th Anniversary Encore of his critically-acclaimed "Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green." The show is a celebration of the lyrics of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, whose Broadway musicals include On The Town, Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, Peter Pan, On The Twentieth Century, Will Rogers Follies and Hollywood screenplays including "Singing in the Rain" and "The Band Wagon." It includes melodies by Comden & Green's significant collaborators, including Jule Styne, Leonard Bernstein and Cy Coleman, featuring standards and surprises including "Just in Time," "Make Someone Happy," "Never Land," "New York, New York," "Lonely Town" and "I Can Cook Too."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 16 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Spencer Ludwig & Spencer Zahn

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that superstar trumpeter/composer Spencer Ludwig will join forces with bassist/composer Spencer Zahn in an evening sensibly titled "Spencer & Spencer." The one-night-only event will take place on Monday, September 16 at 7pm.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 16 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Charles Turner at the Birdland Theater

Recently the 1st place winner of the 1st Annual Duke Ellington Vocal Competition here in New York City Hosted by Mercedes Ellington, 26-year-old Turner has taken the jazz scene by storm.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 17 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Nicolas King at the Birdland Theater

Nicolas King returns to Birdland Theater with musical director Mike Renzi. From "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" to Carnegie Hall, Nicolas King has been performing all over the world since the age of four. Named "a promising pop-jazz singer" and a "polished crooner" by the New York Times, Nicolas King infuses his Broadway roots with pop and jazz in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami." (Theater Scene).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 17 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Eliane Elias "Love Stories"

Over the course of a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 albums, multi-GRAMMY-winning pianist, singer, composer Eliane Elias' distinctive musical style has emerged as one of the most unique and immediately recognizable sounds in jazz. Elias blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 18 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Sharon Clark at the Birdland Theater

Washington, D.C. standout Sharón Clark has brought festival and concert audiences to their feet across the U.S. and Europe. Ms. Clark has made multiple international tours in recent years, making her debut in Israel and returning to Russia, where she has developed a major following. Her most recent release, "Do it Again - My Tribute to Shirley Horn," is on its third printing, and she grabs top honors wherever she goes.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 18 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Art Blakey with David DeJesus and Chris Smith at the Birdland Theater

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance - October Birdography celebrates Art Blakey! From strong press rolls to innovative limb independence, Art Blakey's unique approach forever changed jazz drumming. Not only was Blakey one of the all-time master drummers, he was also one of the most important band leaders in jazz history. For generations of musicians, joining Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers was the ultimate goal. For the musicians who achieved it the Jazz Messengers became the fertile soil from which their legendary careers grew. This month Birdography celebrates Art Blakey with spirited renditions of Jazz Messenger classics, a discussion of what made his drumming unique, and rare audio interview clips from Blakey himself. Performers include David DeJesus (alto saxophone), Chris Smith (drums), Adam Birnbaum (piano), David Wong (bass), James Burton III (trombone) and Brandon Lee (trumpet).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Emi Takada

Emi Takada is a Japanese vocalist whose singing has been praised for her transparent, gentle voice quality and overflowing emotion. Emi continues to pursue songs that connect the power of music and the deep meaning of words to touch people's hearts.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Brandon Goldberg Trio with Ben Wolfe and Donald Edwards at the Birdland Theater

Brandon Goldberg, now thirteen years old, began to play piano by ear when he was three years old. He started with classical lessons at age five, but quickly found his passion for jazz. Brandon has appeared on the Harry Connick Jr. Show, NBC's Little Big Shots and the Steve Harvey Show.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 20-21 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

Carol Sloane at the Birdland Theater

Iconic jazz singer Carol Sloane will return to the Birdland Theater, where "She glides over imperishable Ellington ballads, treating each with a blend of delicacy and solidity that only a skilled vocalist can conjure. It's minimalist magic." (The New Yorker).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 20, 21 and 24 (Friday-Saturday at 9:45PM and Tuesday at 7:00PM)

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at the Birdland Theater

"Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star). The midterms brought us a Blue Wave, and we'll celebrate with laughter, fresh hope, and a raft of great show tunes you'll never hear the same way again.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Deb Bowman "Fast Heart" Album Release

Bowman's Album "Fast Heart" marks the first release of Bowman's original music including the anticipated single "Willow in the Wind" & "Shelter Me From the Storm" featuring the JW Inspirational Voices Choir. The album artwork and songs are connected to the Ovarian Cancer Institute and a percentage of sales will be given towards research. Don't miss this emotionally epic concert release event featuring piano, bass, drums, hammond B3 organ and much more.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Peter Eldridge at the Birdland Theater

For years Peter Eldridge has remained at the forefront of both the singer-songwriter and jazz realms as a vocalist, pianist, composer, and arranger. The diverse collection of souls in Moss consists of Kate McGarry, Luciana Souza (and now vocalist Jo Lawry), Lauren Kinhan, Theo Bleckmann and Peter Eldridge. Moss is a vocal group which defies categorization, grown from friends wanting to investigate various forms of music with a modern sensibility, stepping outside of comfort zones and taking chances in arranging and composition.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 23 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas Celebrates Nancy Wilson

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce singer Natalie Douglas will continue her "Tributes" series with a celebration of the songs recorded and performed by Miss Nancy Wilson. ng with Music Director, Jon Weber, and her band of all-star musicians. Natalie will celebrate the artistry, brilliance and singular achievements of the beloved, honey-voiced and elegant Miss Nancy Wilson.

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

September 23 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Constantine Maroulis at the Birdland Theater

After a rocking summer tour promoting his newest material from his forthcoming original album "Until I'm Wanted," and fresh off several new movies, Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis returns to the Birdland Theater stage.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Coltrane Revisited with Jeremy Pelt, Jimmy Greene, Billy Drummond and more!

Join us for Coltrane Revisited with Jeremy Pelt, Jimmy Greene, Jon Irabagon, Helen Sung, Lonnie Plaxico and Billy Drummond.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 25 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Slim Gambill at the Birdland Theater

Slim is a multi-genre guitarist, producer, composer, arranger and songwriter. He is best known as the lead guitarist for the multi-platinum Capitol Nashville recording artist Lady Antebellum.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 26 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Native Soul

Native Soul is a band that brings together the separate-but-equal talents of four very talented artists. The main constant, however, is the musicianship. Their sound is so well melded that the four players - Peter Brainin, saxophone and flute, Noah Haidu, piano, Steve Johns, drums, and Marcus McLaurine, bass - suggest the wealth of tone and sound produced by the Big Bands. But, they go a step beyond big sound and instead turn into a quartet that understands completely the respect of each other's talent, making it almost impossible to single out a lead person.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 26 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at the Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola, who was chosen by Les Paul to his "Top 5 favorite guitarists of all time" in the Wall Street Journal, brings together some of the greatest jazz guitar talent on the planet. This month's show reunites the Concord Jazz Guitar Collective Group of Concord Records. Iconic bebopper, Jimmy Bruno, masterful Howard Alden join Frank Vignola, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico for a night of unforgettable Jazz Guitar. Finnish guitar sensation, Olli Soikkeli will also be making a very special guest appearance.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 27-28 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Our Sinatra at the Birdland Theater

Original cast Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines, and Hilary Kole will reunite for the first time in several years when they return to Birdland for four performances to Celebrate Our Sinatra's 20th anniversary. The three performers playfully interact with one another, sharing their joy passion for this great music as they lovingly sing the hits of Sinatra, individually and in combination, taking the audience back to relive their memories. The show includes over 50 songs interspersed with witty banter and humor.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 29 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

George Gee Orchestra

The ability to crossover seamlessly from swing to jazz is a vital quality of the George Gee Swing

Orchestra that strongly contributes to the group's long running success.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 29 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

J. Mark McVey at the Birdland Theater

J. Mark McVey makes his Birdland debut in "Broadway And Beyond." He will perform an eclectic group of songs by some of the world's greatest composers and lyricists from shows including West Side Story, Anything Goes, South Pacific, They're Playing Our Song, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables and many more. He will also sing songs of love and inspiration from 22 years serving as Maestro Marvin Hamlisch's tenor of choice with the greatest symphonies around the globe. J. Mark McVey masterfully crafts the story of his journey through thirty-plus years in the entertainment industry to "Broadway and Beyond!"

All tickets $30-100, $10 food/drink minimum

September 30 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Amanda Green AF!* *And Friends

The hilarious two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green, currently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed a revised book and lyrics, will be joined by some of her incredible Broadway friends. Amanda brings her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of her funny and moving songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows. Amanda's guests will include Patti Murin (Frozen), Howard McGillin (Phantom of the Opera), Em Grosland (Actor/Artist/Advocate), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen).

All tickets $30-35, $10 food/drink minimum

September 30 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Block Brothers Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Dan Block, Rob Block, Aaron Kimmel, and Neal "Sugar" Caine perform at the Birdland Theater.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Sundays) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Sundays) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum





