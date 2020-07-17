Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact on a host of the industry's brightest names. Agent Bill Timms died this past weekend at age of 62.

News of Timms' passing was confirmed by longtime friend actor Gerry McIntyre who said that he died in his New York apartment on Sunday of unknown causes. Taking to social media, friend and former client Norm Lewis wrote: "Just found out that an amazing friend of mine, who had the reputation of being "The Nicest Agent in Town", has left this world. Bill Timms represented so many of us and we all knew he loved and supported each and every one of us!"

Lewis' sentiments for his friend and former agent were echoed on his page by over 120 colleagues, friends and associates.



"Yes, Bill was the anti-show biz agent," wrote Randy Graff. "I will miss him. So kind and so smart about the theatre. He was a career builder. Patient. Believed in process for his artists. R. I. P. dear Bill"



Marc Kudisch was quick to agree with Graff writing "Such a great, warm, loving human being. And Randy's right, he was the most caring and non "businessy" agent I knew."

"He was my first agent. I'm so sorry to hear this," wrote Jason Danieley.

"Bill had a huge heart and was there with you every step of the way from getting you the audition to celebratory drinks at his apartment when you booked the gig," said longtime friend Howard Kaye.

Ron Bohmer, who Timms represented for many years took heart in seeing "so many friends names" paying tribute to his former agent, knowing how many lives he touched.

Among the many performers whose careers were guided by Timms are Matthew Morrison, Bryan Batt, Emily Skinner, Jose Llana, Rachel York, Carolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Farah Alvin, Jennifer Simard, Kecia Lewis, Nancy Opel, Curtis Holbrook and Molly Ranson to name just a handful.

Bill Timms was born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He received a BA in Theater from Marywood University and initially moved to New York to embark on a career as a performer. In the 1980s, Timms briefly worked as personal assistant to Elizabeth Taylor. But it was as an agent that Timms would make his mark on Broadway. He was on staff at Writers & Artists before taking over New York operations of Peter Strain & Associates and eventually founding Lava Entertainment.

"Bill Timms was that rare breed of agent that producers and general managers actually looked forward to doing a deal with, as he was always so human and honest in his business dealings," said Tony Award-winning producer Carl White. "He was a close personal and professional friend of 27 years, and I will miss him greatly."

