Ben Platt's THEATER CAMP Film to Premiere in Theaters This July

Following its successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Theater Camp will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.

When the indomitable and beloved founder of a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with her clueless "crypto-bro" son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.

Written, starring, and produced by Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, and Nick Lieberman, the film also features Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Theater Camp is based on a short film that Platt, Galvin, Lieberman, and Gordon made in 2020. Read reviews from the Sundance Film Festival premiere here.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. This November, he starred in Encores! City Center's production of Parade: the Musical with Micaela Diamond.

Noah Galvin has been seen on screen in Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Real O'Neals. He was seen on Broadway in Waitress and as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He has also been seen on the New York stage in Alice By Heart and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Molly Gordon was seen Off-Broadway as Alice in Alice By Heart. She is also known for her roles in Animal Kingdom, Life of the Party, Booksmart, and Good Boys.