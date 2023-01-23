Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: THEATER CAMP Premieres at Sundance Film Festival

Theater Camp has been acquired by Searchlight Pictures for a future theatrical release.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Following its successful debut at the Sundance FIlm Festival, Theater Camp has officially been acquired by Searchlight Pictures for a future theatrical release.

The film was produced by Will Ferrell and directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. It was also written and produced by Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Theater Camp stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri and Amy Sedaris.

When the beloved founder of a run-down theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with the founder's crypto-bro son to keep the camp afloat.

Ahead of its future release, check out what the critics who saw the film at Sundance thought below! BroadwayWorld will update this piece as more reviews continue to be released.

Valerie Complex, Deadline: "Theater Camp is a hilarious film by first time directors Molly Gordon (Booksmart), and Nick Lieberman. This was a collaborative effort between friends as it's written by Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Nick Lieberman, and Noah Galvin. You can tell this is a labor of love because while it's kooky, it's full of vulnerability and earnestness."

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post: ""Theater Camp" is a film very much made - and will be most appreciated - by people who understand these bizarre, "Brigadoon"-like summer camps where artsy kids are both open-hearted and openly ruthless. The characters are not stereotypical or cliche, but alarmingly recognizable. I know far too many Rebecca-Dianes."

Tim Grierson, ScreenDaily: "This likeable comedy suffers from the inevitable hit-or-miss ratio of its improv-heavy script, although the film does find its footing during its closing musical numbers."

Adrian Horton, The Guardian: "For all the grand gestures of musical theater, there's an odd flatness to Theater Camp, a half-hearted and lackluster comedy from a group of Hollywood friends set at a summer performing arts community ... The real remove comes from a script that must've seemed much funnier on paper than in practice."



