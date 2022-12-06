Ben Platt, Halle Bailey & More Will Join Billy Porter on NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE

ABC and Dick Clark productions have announced the star-studded lineup of performers for Disneyland, Los Angeles and New Orleans that viewers can expect to see during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023."

Tony Award, GRAMMY and Emmy winner Ben Platt will perform his 2021 song "Imagine" and be joined by beloved indie sister duo Aly & AJ for a rendition of power ballad "Go Your Own Way."

Five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and the star of Disney's live-action film "The Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey will sing her sentimental hit "Cool People" and a spirited cover of Janet Jackson's "Together Again."

Singer-songwriter, actress and AMAs New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron will cap off her year of accomplishments with performances of "Boyfriend" and "Bad Idea."

Returning for his fourth year, Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for the Central Time Zone countdown. Porter will also be performing a medley of his hits alongside co-hosting the New Year's Eve Festivities.

Ohter performers include Ciara, D-Nice, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie &Tae, Shaggy, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, and Nicky Youre.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' will air SATURDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will return as Host live from Times Square alongside Liza Koshy as Co-Host. Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball Co-Host.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022," the 50th-anniversary show of ABC's annual New Year's Eve special and the No. 1 entertainment telecast of 2021 grew to a 4-year high in Total Viewers (19.6 million), hitting 24.2 million Total Viewers and a 7.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.