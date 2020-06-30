Behind-The-Scenes HAMILTON Documentary Will Premiere Alongside the Filmed Production

A special documentary featuring the original cast of Hamilton will premiere on July 3 alongside the filmed version of the production.

The Undefeated presents Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, a special program that discusses and examines the groundbreaking and award-winning Broadway show with some of its creators and stars. Hamilton In-Depth will be available beginning July 3, exclusively on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com.

"The story and subject matter that 'Hamilton' covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever," said Jimmy Pitaro, President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks. "The Undefeated, and Kelley L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences - whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times - to the creative process, people and significance of 'Hamilton' as it debuts on Disney+."

In Hamilton In-Depth, Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter brings viewers into a virtual roundtable conversation with "Hamilton" the film version's director Thomas Kail and nine stars of the show and film, including:

Carter and the stars of "Hamilton" discuss a wide range of topics, from the origin story of "Hamilton" and their early involvement with its development; their passionate connection to the show's story, characters, imagery and music; the show's significance as a groundbreaking pop-cultural phenomenon; what the "Hamilton" story represents in the context of today's conversations and actions around systemic racism and social injustice; their hopes for the film version of the show, and more.

"The cast of Hamilton didn't come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter," said Carter. "This special isn't just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art."

Hamilton In-Depth is the first collaboration between Disney+ and The Undefeated, the multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of culture, sports and race, and represents an expansion of The Undefeated brand across select Walt Disney Company units. The program is also co-produced by ESPN+.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You