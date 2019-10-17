Bagels And Broadway's Valerie Smaldone Welcomes Josh Lamon, John Miller, KT Sullivan And More

Bagels and Broadway - the radio show and podcast hosted by 5x Billboard Award winning media personality, Valerie Smaldone - brings entertainment notables, from Tony winners to hot newbies to audiences all over the planet, via radio or the world-wide web every Saturday at 9:05am. Valerie has another stellar lineup planned for Saturday, Oct. 19th. Audiences can tune in on radio at AM970, or by logging on to: http://www.am970TheAnswer.com.

This week, Valerie welcomes Broadway star Josh Lamon, recently seen in The Prom and Groundhog Day. Josh will give the audience the scoop on his new podcast, "Josh Swallows Broadway." In addition, Valerie will chat with Broadway Music Coordinator and musician, John Miller, who is not only working on two current hits - Ain't Too Proud and Oklahoma! - but he's readying Tina, too, for its opening. John recently celebrated the 10th Anniversary re-issue of his acclaimed recording, Stage Door Johnny, featuring fresh, pop interpretations of Broadway classics.

From the cabaret concert stage, Mabel Mercer Foundation Artistic Director and renowned performer, KT Sullivan, joins Valerie to preview what's going on at the 30th Annual Cabaret Convention taking place at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater Oct. 28th through Oct. 31st. Somehow, Ms. Sullivan will have the energy to appear at Birdland with a brand new show on Nov. 1st.

And it's never Bagels and Broadway without lots of news from the food scene. Valerie will talk to Chef Franco Benvenuti, creator of web series, Easy Italian with Franco.

Look for more news weekly in the FoodBytes and Broadway Bulletin segments.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, producing entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years.

On Monday, Oct. 14th, Valerie was seen providing on-air commentary for the Columbus Day Parade on ABC-TV, and this weekend, she's off to The Kennedy Center for the three day salute to Nat King Cole for which she will serve as the "voice of god" announcer.

Valerie recently celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway, music and film talent from both sides of the footlights, as well as food news from all five boroughs and beyond. Recent shows featured Broadway star Laura Benanti with her mother, voice teacher Linda Benanti; the multi-talented, handsome and charming Norbert Leo Butz, Charles Messina, Celebrity Autobiography producer and author, Jane Goldman, writer-director of the upcoming, hotly anticipated The Wanderer (about Dion of Dion and The Belmonts) which debuts at Paper Mill Playhouse next Spring, and Julie Cohen Theobald-president of the Educational Theatre Foundation, and In just over one year of Bagels and broadway, Valerie has welcomed Stephen Schwartz, TV Star and parfumier, Kate Walsh, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, pianist-singer, Mark Nadler, Tony nominee Max von Essen, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, comedian-singer, Tori Scott, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, and many other show business luminaries.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The Bagels and Broadway podcast is available at:

https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast







