John Miller Releases 10th Anniversary Edition of STAGE DOOR JOHNNY

John Miller - the singer, bassist and Broadway Music Coordinator - will release a special 10th Anniversary Edition of his acclaimed album Stage Door Johnny: John Miller - Takes on Broadway on June 21, 2019. Stage Door Johnny is a witty and unconventional interpretation of a dozen familiar Broadway songs, filtered through Miller's understated performance style that evokes such diverse artists as James Taylor, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Kenny Rankin. Stage Door Johnny will be available on all digital and streaming platforms. To order CDs, please visit JohnMillerBass.com.

Stage Door Johnny takes an irreverent and engaging musical trek through a collection of beloved tunes, featuring songs currently on Broadway - "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" from My Fair Lady, "Why Can't You Behave?" from Kiss Me, Kate, and "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! - in addition to unexpected choices like "Real Live Girl" from Little Me and "I Won't Grow Up" from Peter Pan. For the trio number "Fugue for Tinhorns" from Guys and Dolls, Miller is joined on vocals by the late legendary jazz singer/songwriter Bob Dorough and The Manhattan Transfer's Janis Siegel. "Secret Love," the sole song not from a stage musical, was made famous in the film Calamity Jane, the Doris Day vehicle.

Miller's famous musical associates have also weighed in with praise: Paul Shaffer - the composer, comedian, and "Late Show with David Letterman" bandleader - said, "Johnny takes a boogaloo down Broadway in this impressive re-imagining of the classics. I never thought show tunes could sound so fresh, new, and invigorating!" Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning composer Marc Shaiman commented, "I had a smile on my face 10 seconds into John's CD, which stayed firmly planted on my face for the remaining 3000 or so seconds of inviting music. His musicality and friendly vibe would make this CD a fantastic introduction to these Broadway standards for even the most cautious of anti-Broadway musical snobs. Bravo!" According to Grammy Award-nominated pianist Bill Charlap, "Johnny Miller's love of Broadway, pop, folk, and jazz shines through on this beautifully arranged collection of theater songs."

Stage Door Johnny seeks to remind Broadway fans just how versatile the genre is, and how well the songs stand up to new arrangements. Even those who feel predisposed to not like theater music might find themselves humming along to the album. Miller uses jazzy arrangements, humor, even country music inflections, to spice up the mix and create what he wryly calls "Quaalude Funk." With a wealth of musical knowledge in his arsenal, Miller has delivered a sophisticated range of song treatments.

John Miller has served as Music Coordinator for over 130 Broadway productions in the last four decades, and is currently represented by Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and Oklahoma!, in addition to the upcoming New York production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. He has worked on Broadway's biggest hits such as The Producers, Once, Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and many more, dating back to Cy Coleman's Barnum in 1980. As a bassist, he has played with everyone from Madonna, Bob Dylan, and Elvis Costello, to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and the New York Philharmonic. As an actor, he played the role of Dee Dee the drug-dealing percussionist in Amazon Prime's Golden Globe-winning "Mozart in the Jungle" for all four seasons.

"STAGE DOOR JOHNNY: John Miller - TAKES ON BROADWAY" TRACK LIST

1. Why Can't You Behave? - from Kiss Me, Kate

2. Wouldn't It Be Loverly - from My Fair Lady

3. Hey There - from The Pajama Game

4. Ol' Man River - from Showboat

5. I Won't Grow Up - from Peter Pan

6. Fugue for Tinhorns - from Guys and Dolls

7. Real Live Girl - from Little Me

8. I Cain't Say No - from Oklahoma!

9. Hernando's Hideaway - from The Pajama Game

10. We Kiss in a Shadow - from The King and I

11. Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' - from Oklahoma!

12. Secret Love - from Calamity Jane





