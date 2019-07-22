BWW TV: Watch Highlight's from ROCK OF AGES' Off-Broadway Return

Click Here for More Articles on ROCK OF AGES

It ain't nothin but a good time!

The 10th Anniversary Production of ROCK OF AGES is now playing a limited return engagement in New York City at New World Stages (340 W 50th St) through Sunday, October 6, 2019. Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandler, are pleased to present the 10th Anniversary Production. Nominated for five Tony Awards during its record-breaking Broadway run, this limited engagement reunites the award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story is mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Clueless) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team: scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Gregory Gale (The Wedding Singer), lighting design by Jason Lyons (Bring It On: The Musical), sound design is by Peter Hylenski (Frozen), and projection design is by Zachary Borovay (In The Heights). KGM Theatrical serves as General Manager, with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The 10th Anniversary cast includes CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Katie Webber (Wicked) reprising their roles of Lonny and Waitress #1, respectively. PJ Griffith (American Idiot) stars as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Rock of Ages National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Justice/Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Rock of Ages Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Reed, Michael Mahany (Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus Line National Tour), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), and Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5).





