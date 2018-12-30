BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Plays of 2018!

It has been an epic year for Broadway, with a whopping 22 plays having opened in 2018. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2018 wrap up below!

The plays of 2018 included: John Lithgow: Stories By Heart, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Angels in America: Perestroika, Lobby Hero, Three Tall Women, Children of a Lesser God, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts 1 and 2, Travesties, Saint Joan, The Iceman Cometh, The Boys in the Band, Straight White Men, Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Nap, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Ferryman, The Waverly Gallery, Torch Song, American Son, The New One, Network, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

