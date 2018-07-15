BWW TV: STOMP Finds the Beat at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week kicked off with a special performance from the cast of Stomp, including Alan Asuncion, Ivan Salazar, John Gavin, Josh Cruz, Kayla Cowart, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Simeon Weedall and Taylor Lee. Watch below as they perform selections from the show below!

Related Articles