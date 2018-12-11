ANASTASIA
Click Here for More Articles on ANASTASIA

BWW TV: It's His Petersburg Now! Cody Simpson Talks Stepping In as ANASTASIA's New Dmitry

Dec. 11, 2018  

Earlier this month, Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia as leading man "Dmitry." Below, Simpson gives us the scoop on why Broadway has always been a dream, what it's like sharing the stage with Christy Altomare, and so much more!

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

BWW TV: It's His Petersburg Now! Cody Simpson Talks Stepping In as ANASTASIA's New Dmitry
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: It's His Petersburg Now! Cody Simpson Talks Stepping In as ANASTASIA's New Dmitry
  • BWW TV: MEAN GIRLS and WICKED Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars- Watch the Performances!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Dance Through 100 Years of Jerome Robbins' Legacy at the NYPL for the Performing Arts!
  • BWW TV: Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano Gear Up for Broadway Return in TRUE WEST!
  • BWW TV: Chris Stafford Talks Curve Theatre's 10th Anniversary
  • BWW TV: SCHOOL OF ROCK Fights the Man with Anti-Bullying Message

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE