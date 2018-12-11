BWW TV: It's His Petersburg Now! Cody Simpson Talks Stepping In as ANASTASIA's New Dmitry

Earlier this month, Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia as leading man "Dmitry." Below, Simpson gives us the scoop on why Broadway has always been a dream, what it's like sharing the stage with Christy Altomare, and so much more!

Cody Simpson burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, tour with Justin Bieber, and created his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Cody recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

ANASTASIA opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The company is also led by Christy Altomare, John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen.

