VIDEO: HADESTOWN's Kay Trinidad Takes Over Instagram for the Tonys!

We were living it up all weekend because Hadestown cast member Kay Trinidad gave us an inside look at all things Tonys, from the Walter Kerr Theatre to Radio City Music Hall! In case you missed any of the excitement (or want to relive it all again), we've compiled footage from the takeover for you to enjoy; check it all out below!

A Between-Show Celebration!

Kay and her Hadestown castmates had a celebratory between-show feast on Saturday at the Chambers Hotel!

A Saturday Night on Broadway Serenade!

Kay and her fellow Fates, Jewelle Blackman and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, put a Hadestown twist on TLC's 'Waterfalls'

Sunday Morning at Radio City!

Sunday kicked off with Kay heading to Radio City Music Hall to perform in the Tonys invited dress rehearsal!

Back at the Theatre!

Next, the Fates were back for another special Hadestown take on a classic tune, this time including Mr. Hades himself, Patrick Page!

On the Way to Radio City!

After their matinee, Kay and the rest of the cast of Hadestown headed on the bus to go to Radio City for the big night!

To see even more from Kay's look Inside Broadway's biggest night, be sure to check out our video compilation below!

Kay, who plays one of the Fates, has appeared on Broadway in The Little Mermaid (Aquata; original Broadway cast) and Off-Broadway in Bare (Diane Lee) and The Roar of the Greasepaint... (York Theatre). Her regional credits include: Lempicka (world premiere, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Waterfall (U.S. premiere, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue Theatre), Allegiance (world premiere, Old Globe), Children of Eden in concert (Aysha; Kennedy Center), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Marcy Park; Cape Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse), The King And I (Tuptim; Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Music Theatre Wichita), Little Shop Of Horrors (Ronette; Berkshire Theatre Group), Beauty and the Beast (MUNY), The Addams Family (MUNY), Bye Bye Birdie (Casa Mañana). Tour: Seussical.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone -Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The principal cast is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page alongside Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.





