BWW TV: From High School to Broadway- Meet Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman!

Jan. 24, 2019  

A new Evan will be waving through a window very soon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), will make his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' on January 30, 2019.

Feldman - who is currently a high school junior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York - takes over the role from Taylor Trensch, who plays his final performance on January 27, 2019 after a year in the title role. Original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown will continue his run as the 'Evan' alternate.

Watch below as Broadways first teenage Evan chats about how he got the part, why the Music Box stage isn't so scary, and so much more!

