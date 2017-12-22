Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
BWW TV Exclusive: Backstage Bite Spreads Holiday Cheer to Broadway Friends!

Dec. 22, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this special episode, watch as Katie makes holiday deliveries of milk and cookies to our Broadway friends at Aladdin, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Miss Saigon, Spongebob SquarePants and more. Follow along as she spreads cheer across the theatre district!

