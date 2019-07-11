BWW TV: Watch BE MORE CHILL, BAT OUT OF HELL, KING KONG & STOMP Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, starting today, July 11, to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld streamed the whole presentation earlier this afternoon. Check back here or follow us on Facebook to tune in every Thursday this summer!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of Be More Chill (George Salazar, Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cameron Bond, Morgan Siobhan Green, Joel Waggoner, Anthony Chatmon II, Talia Suskauer, Britton Smith and Troy Iwata); King Kong Cast (Kayla Davion and Rory Donovan), Stomp (Ivan Salazar, Alan Asuncion, Sean Perham, John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Josh Cruz, Briana Butler and Serena Morgan) and Bat Out of Hell.





