BWW Morning Brief October 31st, 2017: Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld!

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Broadway star Anthony Rapp revealed that at a party in 1986, Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him. Rapp at the time was just 14 and Spacey was 26.. (more...)

2) COME FROM AWAY, WAITRESS Casts to Perform on THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE on CBS

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS, featuring a performance by GRAMMY Award nominated recording artist Kelsea Ballerini, will be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, live from New York City Thursday, Nov. 23 on the CBS Television Network.. (more...)

3) George Takei, Zachary Quinto Speak Up About Anthony Rapp's Kevin Spacey Allegations

4) BWW Review: THE DYSFUNCTIONAL GUIDE TO BEING A THIRD WHEEL, Live At Zédel

This is the first in a series of original musicals that will be brought to Live at Z del thanks to New., whose aim is to showcase young, emerging talent on the stage. The Dysfunctional Guide To Being A Third Wheel was written by Henry Roadnight and Adam Johnson, and is a musical for the millennial generation.. (more...)

5) Adam Kaplan to Replace Bobby Conte Thornton in A BRONX TALE on Broadway

A Bronx Tale welcomes Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Show Boat at the New York Philharmonic, Kinky Boots National Tour) to the cast beginning Thursday, November 9, in the role of 'Calogero.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED opens tonight off-Broadway!

-Jay Armstrong Johnson brings his Not So Scary Halloween Party to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-North Shore Music Theatre's 42ND STREET begins performances tonight!

-The Spyglass Seven runs at Theatre 80 St. Marks tonight!

-And No Name Collective's MACBETH begins performances tonight in Brooklyn Navy Yard Warehouse!

BWW Exclusive: Check out these exclusive photos from inside rehearsals for the 24 Hour Plays!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for 24 Hour Plays

Set Your DVR... for the cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY performing on THE VIEW on ABC!

What we're geeking out over: PRINCE OF BROADWAY cast recording is in the works!

What we're watching: Jason Mraz singing from WAITRESS with Betsy Wolfe!

Social Butterfly: DEAR EVAN HANSEN will give away free tickets for Fan Appreciation Day!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian Stokes Mitchell, who turns 60 today! (Plus a shout-out to BWW's own editor-in-chief Robert Diamond!)

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell's credits on the Great White Way are SHUFFLE ALONG, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, LOVE/LIFE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, KING HEDLEY II, KISS ME, KATE, RAGTIME, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, JELLY'S LAST JAM, OH, KAY! and MALL. Off-Broadway, he has taken the stage in RAGTIME on Ellis Island, THE BAND WAGON, KISMET, CARNIVAL! and DO RE MI at Encores!, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare in the Park, and WONDERFUL LIFE, SOUTH PACIFIC and DREAMGIRLS in concert. The actor was honored with last year's Isabelle Stevenson Award at the Tonys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

