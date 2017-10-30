PRINCE OF BROADWAY Cast Recording Is in the Works!

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, closed just yesterday at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, but even if you didn't make it to there show, there's reason to celebrate. BroadwayWorld has just learned that Gorgeous Entertainment will release a cast album.

A show representative confirmed that additional details will be announced at a later date.

The cast of Prince of Broadway featured Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nomineeEmily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a staggering 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Recording the PRINCE OF BROADWAY cast album right now #broadway @mtc_nyc #princeofbroadwaymusical PrinceOfBroadway @officialbroadwayworld @broadwaycom @theatermania @playbill A post shared by Show Pics From A Schmactress (@emilysskinner) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:57am PDT



