Photo Coverage: Jay Armstrong Johnson Gets Ready for a Not so Scary Halloween Party at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jay Armstrong Johnson's Not So Scary Halloween Party is back by popular demand after a sold out party in 2016. Conceived, written, and directed by Jay, and backed by an 8 piece band led by Rodney Bush, Jay will be joined by a slew of Broadway talent including Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Major Attaway(Aladdin), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Danny Quadrino (Wicked), Kerstin Anderson (Sound of Music), Katie Thomson (Giant), and a cast of many more crazy and kooky characters. Get ready for an upbeat and eclectic set of tunes from Broadway to Jazz to Pop to Rock, and COME IN COSTUME! You might just win the costume contest. Throw back some of Winifred's Life Potion and order the fried chicken special made exclusively forJay's Not So Scary Halloween Party, and then party with the cast across the street at Characters after the 9:30pm performance.

You can currently see Jay Armstrong Johnson on the ABC television series QUANTICO as Dr. Will Olsen. Known for his thrilling vocal prowess, Jay has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, and HAIR: the American Tribal Love Rock Musical. He starred opposite Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald in the New York Philharmonic's production of Sweeney Todd filmed for PBS, and played the title role in Candide at New York City Opera directed by Hal Prince.

Jay Armstrong Johnson's Not So Scary Halloween Party plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7pm and 9:30pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

