George Takei Speaks Up About Anthony Rapp's Kevin Spacey Allegations

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, in a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Broadway star Anthony Rapp revealed that at a party in 1986, Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him. Rapp at the time was just 14 and Spacey was 26.

The Rent star recounts the encounter as, "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually." Rapp was eventually able to squrim away and leave before anything else happened.

Now stage and screen star and LGBT icon George Takei has spoken up about the incident with the New York Times:

.@GeorgeTakei sent over this statement on Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp: pic.twitter.com/vNY2m6NjRq - Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 30, 2017

