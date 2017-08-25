BWW Morning Brief August 25th, 2017: SCHOOL OF ROCK Announces Tour, Melissa Errico Leads KISS ME, KATE Concert and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 24, 2017

Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced casting for the national tour of his high-octane Broadway and West End hit School of Rock - The Musical! The tour will launch in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in September 2017.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Get a Blistering First Look at Andy Mientus' BURN ALL NIGHT at A.R.T.

by BWW News Desk - August 24, 2017

American Repertory Theater presents the premiere of Burn All Night, running now through September 8, 2017 at at OBERON, 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'A Novel Marriage' Episode of YOUNGER

by TV News Desk - August 24, 2017

On next week's episode of YOUNGER titled 'A Novel Marriage', Liza is drawn into her author's Upper East Side life, forcing her worlds to collide. Meanwhile, Kelsey comes to Lauren's rescue.. (more...)

4) THE GREAT COMET Cast Return to Broadway At W This Sunday

by BWW News Desk - August 24, 2017

Cast members from the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will celebrate their Broadway run with an encore performance at Broadway at W New York on Sunday, August 27th at 7:30 pm. Great Comet creator Dave Malloy will join the cast in celebrating their Tony Award nominated production.. (more...)

5) Meet the Full Company of PRINCE OF BROADWAY, Bowing Tonight on the Great White Way

by Meet the Cast - August 24, 2017

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, opens tonight, August 24, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Scroll down to learn more about the cast, plus go inside rehearsals with the company!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell will lead free KISS ME, KATE concerts in The Hamptons beginning tonight!

-Drilling Company's THE TEMPEST rolls into Bryant Park for three weeks starting tonight!

-And CRADLE TWO GRAVE closes the Corkscrew Theater Festival!

BWW Exclusive: BROADWAY BARTENDER Anthony Caporale is joined this week by the spirited cast of his own show, THE IMBIBLE!

#FundayFriday: Check out these fun photos from the opening night of HAMILTON in LA!

What we're geeking out over: JERSEY BOYS' Mark Ballas will be returning as a pro for the new season of DANCING WITH THE STARS!

What we're watching: Darren Criss' indie alt-pop band Computer Games' new music video for 'Lost Boys Life!'

Social Butterfly: BWW's Richard Ridge was live on the red carpet of PRINCE OF BROADWAY last night!

