Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Flash: Michael Luwoye, Joshua Henry, Solea Pfeiffer, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Fete HAMILTON's Opening Night in L.A.

Aug. 24, 2017  

HAMILTON just celebrated its opening night in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Blvd at Hollywood & Vine St), and BroadwayWorld has photos from the star-packed festivities below! The show will run through December 30, 2017.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Photo Credits: Justin Barbin and Eric Charbonneau

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: He Will Be Found! Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Taps New Stars for Title Role
  • Jason Gotay to Star as Ramses in PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical; Full Casting Announced!
  • Tune Up! RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Sets 2017-18 Cast
  • Book Writer of ANNIE & HAIRSPRAY- Thomas Meehan Passes Away at 88
  • Michele Ragusa to Star in GYPSY at the Engeman Theater; Cast, Creatives Announced!
  • Take Your Shot at HAMILTON's New Block of Tickets, New App Lottery

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com