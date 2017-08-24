Photo Flash: Get a Blistering First Look at Andy Mientus' BURN ALL NIGHT at A.R.T.
American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) presents the premiere of Burn All Night, running now through September 8, 2017 at at OBERON, 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
In an age of uncertainty, four lost souls come to the city in search of themselves. An unflinching look at being young on the eve of global catastrophe, this world premiere musical directed by Jenny Koons (A Sucker Emcee, In This Moment) and choreographed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) features a synthpop score by Teen Commandments members Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses with a book and lyrics by Andy Mientus ("SMASH").
The cast includes Krystina Alabado (Spring Awakening) as Holly, Ken Clark (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Zak, Lincoln Clauss as Bobby, and Perry Sherman(Fun Home) as Will with an ensemble including Gabrielle Carrubba, Aurie Ceylon, Marquis Johnson (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Ashley LaLonde (Violet), AJ Rafael, MJ Rodriguez (Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women), and Jamar Williams (Witness Uganda). The band includes Maddie Jay on Bass, Maxime Cholly on Drums, Claudio Raino? on Guitar, and Michael Mastroianni on Keys.
The creative team features scenic design by Sara Brown (The Shape She Makes), costume design by Neil Fortin (The Pirate Princess), lighting design by Bradley King (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), sound design by Jessica Paz (Dear Evan Hansen), and music direction by Cian McCarthy (The Book of Mormon).
Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva
Lincoln Clauss (Bobby) arrives in New York City
Lincoln Clauss (Bobby) and Krystina Alabado (Holly) reunite in New York City
Ken Clark (Zak) reflects
Perry Sherman (Will) is ready to party
Krystina Alabado (Holly) and Perry Sherman (Will) share an intimate moment
Lincoln Clauss (Bobby) and the ensemble feel 'Famous' tonight in BURN ALL NIGHT
Aurie Ceylon, Marquis Johnson, Ashley LaLonde, and AJ Rafael dance to the synth-pop score of BURN ALL NIGHT
MJ Rodriguez (Oona)
Ken Clark (Zak) and Krystina Alabado (Holly) discuss their relationship
Krystina Alabado (Holly) considers her options
Krystina Alabado (Holly), Lincoln Clauss (Bobby), Perry Sherman (Will), and Ken Clark (Zak) shut out the world
MJ Rodriguez (Oona) and the ensemble burn all night