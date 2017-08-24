Meet the Full Company of PRINCE OF BROADWAY, Bowing Tonight on the Great White Way

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, opens tonight, August 24, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Scroll down to learn more about the cast, plus go inside rehearsals with the company!

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

The cast of Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Chuck Cooper

Mr. Cooper is a veteran of 14 Broadway shows spanning every theatrical genre including Caroline, or Change; The Cherry Orchard; Romeo and Juliet; and Act One. His awards include the Tony Award for "The Life," the Lucille Lortel, three AUDELCOs and two Drama Desk nominations. Television guest starring appearances include "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," "House of Cards," "Gossip Girl," "Nurse Jackie," "Law & Order." Favorite roles: Eddie, Alex and Lilli's father, and Deborah Brevoort's husband.

Janet Dacal

Janet is so very grateful to be a part of this production. On Broadway: Alice in the production of Wonderland; Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, after having originated the role of Carla in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions. She thanks this incredible team, her representation, mami, papi, family and friends who are family. Hope Martinez, thank you sister.

Bryonha Marie Parham

Bryonha is thrilled to make her MTC debut! Broadway: The Book of Mormon, After Midnight, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Serena), Ragtime (revival). NY: Philharmonic's Show Boat, Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman); Ragtime at Lincoln Center. World premiere: Prince of Broadway (Tokyo Orb). Favorite regional credits: Bernstein's Mass with Philadelphia Orchestra, Dreamgirls (North Shore), Hair (Music Circus), Little Shop of Horrors (Berkshire Theatre Festival) and many more! Television: "Madam Secretary," "Show Boat," "Live From Lincoln Center: Sweeney Todd" (Emmy nominated); 66th/68th Annual Tony Awards. Love to CGF and my David.

Emily Skinner

Broadway: Billy Elliot (BroadwayWorld Award), Dinner at Eight (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Full Monty, James Joyce's The Dead, Side Show (Tony nomination, Drama League Award),Jekyll & Hyde. Off-Broadway: Picnic (Transport Group, Drama Desk nomination), My Life With Albertine (Playwrights Horizons), Jerry Springer the Opera (Carnegie Hall), A Christmas Carol (Theater at MSG), five shows with City Center Encores! Multiple national tours, regional theatre productions, symphonies internationally.

Brandon Uranowitz

Broadway: Mendel in Falsettos (Tony and Drama Desk nominations; dir. James Lapine); Adam Hochberg in An American in Paris (Tony nomination; dir Christopher Wheeldon); Baby It's You. Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night (Falstaff nomination). National tour: Rent (dir. Michael Greif). Regional: Torch Song Trilogy (dir. Michael Kahn; Helen Hayes nomination); Brighton Beach Memoirs and Broadway Bound (dir. Scott Schwartz; The Old Globe). Film: Stage Fright (Magnolia Pictures). TV: "Inside Amy Schumer," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" Education: BFA, NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Kaley Ann Voorhees

Kaley is thrilled to be in the company of Prince of Broadway after being part of the original Japanese tour. She comes directly from playing Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, where she had made her Broadway debut as the youngest to play the role. She made her opera debut this winter in New York City Opera's Candide. Special thanks to Debi and Julie, Tara Rubin Casting and Harden-Curtis Associates. And to the amazing Hal Prince!

Michael Xavier

Broadway: Sunset Boulevard (Joe). West End: Love Story (Oliver; Olivier Award nomination), Into the Woods (Wolf/Cinderella's Prince; Olivier Award nomination), The Pajama Game (Sid), Assassins (Booth), Spamalot (Galahad), The Sound of Music (Captain), The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul), My Fair Lady (Freddy), Henry V, Edward IV, Richard III, Pageant, Sweet Charity, Soho Cinders. U.K.: Show Boat; Hello, Dolly!; Wonderful Town; Oklahoma!; Mamma Mia!; Miss Saigon. U.S.: The Secret Garden. Films: Never Let Go.

Tony Yazbeck

Broadway: On the Town (Tony, Drama League, OCC award nominations, Astaire Award), Finding Neverland, Chicago, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Gypsy with Patti LuPone (OCC nomination), A Chorus Line, Never Gonna Dance, Oklahoma!, Gypsy with Tyne Daly. Select concerts: Royal Albert Hall (with John Wilson), San Francisco Symphony (with Michael Tilson Thomas), Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops and Lincoln Center's Crazy for You. TV/film: "Billions," "Smash," Every Little Step. Tony has performed his acclaimed song-and-dance show across the country. Solo album: The Floor Above Me.

Karen Ziemba

Contact (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards), Steel Pier (Tony nom.), Never Gonna Dance (Tony nom.), Curtains (Tony nom.), Bullets Over Broadway, Crazy for You, And the World Goes 'Round, Chicago, Kid Victory, Do I Hear a Waltz?, 110 in the Shade, I Do! I Do!, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, The Traveling Lady, Heresy, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broadway Bound, Other People's Money, Much Ado About Nothing and Six Degrees of Separation.

Related Articles