VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'A Novel Marriage' Episode of YOUNGER

On next week's episode of YOUNGER titled 'A Novel Marriage', Liza is drawn into her author's Upper East Side life, forcing her worlds to collide. Meanwhile, Kelsey comes to Lauren's rescue. The episode airs Wednesday, August 30th at 10 pm. Check out a sneak peek below! Also,in a new featurette, the cast discusses last night's "jaw-dropping" altercation between Josh and Charles.

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

