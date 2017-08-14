BWW Morning Brief August 14th, 2017: Broadway Stars Celebrate Diversity and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2017

Diana Huey is currently starring in the national tour of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, and according to Gusto, the Asian actress is facing unfair criticism based solely on her race.. (more...)

2) Oak Onaodowan Dedicates His Final GREAT COMET Performance to Charlottesville Victim

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2017

Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan plays his final performance as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 today, and in light of the tragic events taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, he has dedicated his final performance to Heather Heyer who was killed when a car drove through the crowd.. (more...)

3) Patina Miller and Husband David Mars Welcome a Baby Girl

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2017

Broadway vet Patina Miller and her husband, David Mars, have just welcomed their first child. Joining the family is a daughter named Emerson Harper Mars born August 9 in New York City.. (more...)

4) Javier Munoz Starts #DiversityOfBroadway, Broadway Responds

by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2017

Javier Muñoz, current star of Hamilton, has started the #DiversityOfBroadway hashtag and it has swept through social media. Casts across Broadway are sharing their group photos and celebrating the diversity that makes Broadway so great. Check out some photos. (more...)

5) BWW Review: THE UMPO BRIDESMAIDS Totally Sings You Up the Musical Aisle to Hilarity

by Gil Kaan - August 13, 2017

With UMPO BRIDESMAIDS, executive producer Kate Pazakis continues her unbroken string of audience-pleasing musical parodies of pop culture flicks. Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur ably takes the directorial reins with Christopher Youngsman leading the triple-threat talents through a fast pace, high-energy, side-splitting experience of incredible vocals, comic gems and clever choreography.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Joshua Henry

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Casts of ALADDIN, BEAUTIFUL, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, and more will perform at tonight's Broadway In Chicago's 2017 Summer Concert!

-Billy Porter brings an evening of songs and stories to Bay Street Theater tonight!

-And Jenna Ushkowitz and Shoba Narayan are set for the INSOMNIA TV pilot private reading at the Music Hall of the Dramatists Guild Fund!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Caryn Robbins brings you the guide to Broadway stars and shows appearing on TV during the 2017-18 season!

What we're geeking out over: Disney's newest Broadway queen and princess Caissie Levy and Patti Murin talk all things FROZEN ahead of the Denver premiere!

What we're watching: HAMILTON's Mandy Gonzalez and DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Jennifer Laura Thompson show off their 'killer' harmonies in "All That Jazz" from CHICAGO!

Social Butterfly: The cast of ANASTASIA took over our Instagram story for Broadway at W yesterday!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Steve Martin, who turns 72 today!

As an actor, comedian, author, playwright, screenwriter, producer and musician- Steve Martin is one of the most diversified performers and acclaimed artists of his generation. Martin has been successful as a writer of and performer in some of the most popular movies of recent film history-appearing in more than 50 films over the course of his career.

In 2013, Steve Martin released his third full-length album called Love Has Come For You, a unique collaboration with songwriter Edie Brickell. Love Has Come For You won a Grammy® for "Best American Roots Song" for the title track and inspired the Broadway musical Bright Star. Bright Star received five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score. Martin and Brickell's second album together, So Familiar, was released on Rounder Records and featured 12 remarkable new songs that bought the acclaimed duo's musical collaboration into fresh creative territory. Born in Waco, TX, in 1945, Martin was raised in Southern California and began working as a comedian and magician at area amusement parks, including The Magic Shop at Disneyland. Martin went on to Santa Ana College, and then earned his Theater Arts degree from UCLA.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles