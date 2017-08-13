Patina Miller and Husband David Mars Welcome a Baby Girl
People Magazine has reported that Broadway vet Patina Miller and her husband, David Mars, have just welcomed their first child. Joining the family is a daughter named Emerson Harper Mars born August 9 in New York City. The reporting rep says the couple "are madly in love with her and so happy she is finally here."
Congratulations all around!
For more, visit People Magazine here.
Miller won the 2013 Tony Award for her role as the Leading Player in PIPPIN. She also starred in the West End and on Broadway as Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT.
More recently, the actress played Commander Paylor in THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY films and appears as Daisy Grant in CBS's MADAM SECRETARY.
View her maternity shot below, and revisit the announcement!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos