Patina Miller and Husband David Mars Welcome a Baby Girl

People Magazine has reported that Broadway vet Patina Miller and her husband, David Mars, have just welcomed their first child. Joining the family is a daughter named Emerson Harper Mars born August 9 in New York City. The reporting rep says the couple "are madly in love with her and so happy she is finally here."

Congratulations all around!

Miller won the 2013 Tony Award for her role as the Leading Player in PIPPIN. She also starred in the West End and on Broadway as Deloris Van Cartier in SISTER ACT.

More recently, the actress played Commander Paylor in THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY films and appears as Daisy Grant in CBS's MADAM SECRETARY.

View her maternity shot below, and revisit the announcement!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

And then there were three...?????? We are over the moon ???#babyontheway A post shared by patinamiller (@patinamiller) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Maternity photos shot by my girl @sophyholland ???????????? Thank you for making me feel like a QUEEN, Soph!! I absolutely love them! Also, thank you @takishahair and @kimbower for the bomb beat!! ?? A post shared by patinamiller (@patinamiller) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT



