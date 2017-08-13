ANASTASIA Takes Over BWW on Instagram for Broadway At W

Cast members from the Broadway musical Anastasia will make their Broadway at W New York debut on Sunday, August 13th at 7:30 pm.

Constantine Germanacos will take over our Instagram account throughout the day and give our readers an inside look at this fun event!

Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate concert series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents accompanied by an acoustic guitar and cajon.

The evening will feature performances by Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Constantine Germanacos, Ian Knauer, Shina Ann Morris, Molly Rushing, Nichole Scimea and Mckayla Twiggs.

Standard standing admission is free. $20 limited reserved seating available for purchase. VIP ticket and bottle packages are available for $100 and up. Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/2v8VsN4.

We are thrilled to announce two new hosts for the Broadway at W series, Hamilton's J. Quinton Johnson ("Q") and Broadway.com's Content Producer Matt Rodin! Q and Matt will alternate as hosts throughout the Broadway at W nights.

J. Quinton Johnson ("Q") currently stars as Hercules Mulligan/ James Madison in Hamilton on Broadway. He made his professional debut in Richard Linklater's Annapurna/Paramount feature Everybody Wants Some!! opposite Blake Jenner and Zoey Deutsch last year.

Matt Rodin is a creator who has worked with brands such as Playbill, SoulCycle, and Dear Evan Hansen. He's currently the host of The Red Carpet Challenge on The Broadway Channel and a content producer for Broadway.com.

Broadway At W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway and TV veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts! An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W New York - Times Square.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical Ragtime, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

