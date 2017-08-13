Javier Munoz Starts #DiversityOfBroadway, Broadway Responds

Aug. 13, 2017  

Javier Muñoz, current star of Hamilton, has started the #DiversityOfBroadway hashtag and it has swept through social media. Casts across Broadway are sharing their group photos and celebrating the diversity that makes Broadway so great. Check out some photos below.

Muñoz has been a part of HAMILTON from its early development through The Public Theater and now stars in the title role. Other selected credits include The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, TwoGentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker).



