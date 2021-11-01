Wake Up With BWW 11/1: Dutch COME FROM AWAY Rehearsals, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Rehearsal for Come From Away in the Netherlands

Today's top stories include the postponement of opening night of Morning's At Seven, which is playing now through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's.

Plus, read our interview with Solea Pfeiffer, check out video from the return of Broadway Sessions, and go behind the scenes of Come From Away in the Netherlands!

Today's Top Stories

MORNING'S AT SEVEN Opening Night Delayed Due to Injury; Judith Ivey Departs

by Gigi Gervais

Broadway's Nancy Ringham (Follies, The Will Rogers Follies) will assume the role of Arry in the new production of Paul Osborn's Morning's At Seven, currently playing through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement's. Producers have announced that Ringham stepped into the role when Judith Ivey had to exit the production due to injury.. (more...)

BWW Interview: Solea Pfeiffer Talks An ALMOST FAMOUS Broadway Run, Her Upcoming Solo Concert With Audible & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Pfeiffer was shot out of the career cannon in 2016, landing her first major gig as Maria in the Hollywood Bowl performance of West Side Story, before going on to star as Eliza in the first national tour of Hamilton, originating the role of Penny Lane in the world premiere musical adaptation of Almost Famous at The Old Globe, starring as Eva Peron in New York City Center's production of Evita, and more. (more...)

VIDEO: Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ben Fankhauser & More Celebrate the Return of Broadway Sessions!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Broadway Sessions celebrated their long-awaited re-opening night this past Thursday, October 21, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Hosted by Ben Cameron with music direction by Joshua Stephen Kartes, it was a joyful evening with performances by Broadway favorites.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Willemijn Verkaik & More in Rehearsals for Dutch COME FROM AWAY

by Nicole Rosky

In just days, Come from Away continues to spread its message across the world as it begins performances in the Netherlands. Below, watch as the company, led by Willemijn Verkaik as Beverly Bass, comes together to rehearse! (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

- Tuesday, November 2: Diana begins previews on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre

- Wednesday, November 3: Clyde's begins previews on Broadway at the Hayes Theater

- Thursday, November 4: The Visitor opens Off-Broadway at the Public Theatre

Check out this week's full Broadway schedule here.

This Week's Releases

Books:

November 1: When the Lights Are Bright Again: Letters and images of loss, hope, and resilience from the theater community

November 1: Making Broadway Dance

November 1: She Persisted: One Hundred Monologues from Plays by Women over Forty

November 2: Booze Over Broadway: 50 Cocktails for Theatre Lovers

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Beth Leavel, who turns 66 today!

Beth Leavel most recently starred in The Prom on Broadway! She is a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, and L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC award nominations), Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. Beth originated this role of Dee Dee Allen in the world premiere of The Prom at the Alliance Theatre. Numerous television, commercials and Off-Broadway. MFA UNC-G.

